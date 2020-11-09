Health & Fitness

President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board features several Chicago connections

Former Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita part of task force
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force comes with several Chicago connections.

Biden and Kamala Harris introduced virtually the members of his COVID-19 advisory board during an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dr. Julie Morita, who helped lead the Chicago Department of Public health for nearly two decades and was appointed commissioner in 2015. She currently serves as the Executive Vice President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The other Chicago connection is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the brother of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Dr. Emanuel is an oncologist and Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Another member of the task force, David Kessler, is a graduate of the university of Chicago.

The appointments come on the same day as a big announcement from Pfizer, one of several drug companies conducting vaccine trials for COVID-19.

The company announced it's vaccination trials have shown great promise with a 90% effectiveness in preventing the virus.

Biden said getting the virus under control his top priority.

Biden say he wants to ramp up PPE production, and make sure to deal with the disparities the virus has had on Black and Brown communities.
