Coronavirus

Delaware sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- Testing people may not be the best way to see how much coronavirus is in a community. Testing sewers may be better.

New Castle County, Delaware is analyzing its sewers in a high-tech way to track the amount of coronavirus in the county.

An analysis made by BioBot, a startup connected to MIT, estimates more than 15,000 COVID-19 infections as of April 15, 10 times what conventional tests confirmed.

BioBot looks for traces of the virus in wastewater.

The company was founded by female scientists at MIT.

New Castle County executive Matt Meyer says he's always in search of more data to tell him more about the presence of the coronavirus and better inform decisions to be made.

Meyer says the first reading was eye-opening.

"It's both a little scary to realize there's more there than we thought, but also a little hopeful because it may indicate there are a lot more antibodies than we realize," says Meyer.

"You can get tests from different substations. You can then say, 'OK, these are where our top three hotspots are, and we should focus our testing there,'" he adds.

BioBot's tests in Los Angeles County roughly aligned with what antibody tests showed.

New Castle County is doing weekly wastewater tests with BioBot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawarehealthcheckcoronavirusdelaware newstechnologyu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
LIVE: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels flyover of Philadelphia region
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker files appeal after judge rules in favor of IL lawmaker in stay-at-home order lawsuit
COVID-19 cluster reported at Cicero nursing home
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Illinois man who spent retirement delivering handmade crosses to mass shootings has weeks to live
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
Show More
Hillary Clinton expected to endorse Joe Biden Tuesday
LIVE: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels flyover of Philadelphia region
CDC has suggestions for workplaces as states reopen
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Reality TV star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross dies in Georgia wreck
More TOP STORIES News