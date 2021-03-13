Health & Fitness

COVID reunions: Share video with ABC7 Chicago as your reunite with loved ones

Your response could be featured on ABC7
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As vaccinations ramp up, some families are beginning to reunite with their loved ones in-person.

For many, it's the first time they've been able to hug a friend or family member since the start of the pandemic.

We're asking you to share those emotional moments with us. They may be used in a future story online or on television.

We just can't get enough of those sweet reunion videos, and they give hope to those still waiting their turn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthreunioncoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School
Billions of cicadas may be coming soon to trees near you
Politicians demand change to United Center vaccine procedure
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 pleads guilty in federal case
Child tax credit can't come soon enough for Chicago families
CVS expanding vaccine appointments in Illinois
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Show More
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Here's how to fill out your March Madness bracket
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
Blackhawks coach breaking gender barriers on and off the ice
Chicago not seeing surge of hate crimes against Asians
More TOP STORIES News