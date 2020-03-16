Coronavirus update: Sheridan Academy, Noble Charter Schools closed after COVID-19 cases; All Illinois schools close Tuesday with free meals available at CPS schools

The case is one of 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, bringing the state's total to 93.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 93 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects
The Chicago Department of Public Health notified Chicago Public Schools of a confirmed coronavirus case involving an individual at the school.
CPS is requesting that anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home effective immediately through Monday, March 23.
The school will be closed Monday and reorganize the end of the month. This comes as CPS closes down all of its schools starting Tuesday.
In addition, Noble charter schools are also closed Monday after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19. Noble said schools will be closed to all activities other than food service.
Pritzker, Noble Street, Hansberry, DRW, Comer Middle, Baker and Butler schools will have food service from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.
Crews at 18 Chicago Parks are cleaning and sanitizing for children who don't have a place to go. Special programming will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be capped a 250 people. Parents need to register their child online or in person.
A full listing of locations is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Starting Tuesday, families will be able to pick up free meals for any CPS students in their household at their nearest CPS school building.
CPS said select charter school locations will also provide free meals.
Families can pick up meals at the district school that's closest to them Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
CPS will provide every child in a household a food bag that contains three days of breakfast and lunch meals. Families can also pick up enrichment activity packets at schools.
Parents can call 773-553-KIDS or email familyservices@cps.edu for questions.
Monday at 1:15 p.m., Mayor Lightfoot will join CPS CEO Janice Jackson to tour the command center at CPS headquarters, which is designed to help support schools during the closures.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.