Lake County Sheriff's Office monitoring COVID-19 outbreak at county jail in Waukegan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's office said it is closely monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan.

The outbreak was in a housing pod for inmates. At least 35 out of 53 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after tests over the weekend.

The sheriff's department said the cases are all asymptomatic. The inmates are in good condition and are receiving "exceptional care," the sheriff's department added.
