Coronavirus

Smash Mouth faces criticism for live performance at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. -- Smash Mouth is being blasted on social media after the band headlined a large festival as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

The rock band from San Jose performed during a live concert in South Dakota Sunday as part of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Video from KOTA-TV of the concert shows a crowd gathering near the stage with little social distancing and most people not wearing masks.

Singer Steve Harwell could be heard addressing the pandemic and using expletives to describe COVID-19.

RELATED: Annual Sturgis biker rally expecting 250K, stirring coronavirus concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Sturgis, the South Dakota motorcycle rally, will not have mask mandates in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.



One person tweeted, "Ugh I am so disappointed in them. They were suppose to be better than this."

"He really ain't the sharpest tool in the shed," tweeted another person.

"Man, Smashmouth used to be one of my favorite bands back in the 90s! Saw them live a few times. But would I risk a pandemic to see them 20 years later? Hell no!," wrote one person.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which began Aug.7 and will run through the 16.

Upcoming feature concerts include Buckcherry, Lit, .38 Special, Quiet Riot, Reverend Horton Heat and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth dakotaconcertlive musicsocial distancingface maskbandcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldmotorcyclesrallycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Wisconsin reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor faces criticism over city's widespread looting response plan
Rogers Park cleans up after EF-1 tornado, other IL tornadoes confirmed
Looting task force established as Chicago cleans up devastated downtown businesses
Some activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky, peaks tonight
$1M bond set for man charged in Englewood police shooting
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Show More
Woman rescued by Good Samaritans after storm topples tree on car
ComEd power outage leaves 260K across Chicago area in dark
Woman killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
West Side business owner reeling after looted again
Chicago Weather: Clear, pleasant
More TOP STORIES News