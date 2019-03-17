Health & Fitness

Snooze button is more harmful than helpful, doctors say

EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors say snooze button does more harm than good: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., March 17, 2019

It appears that hitting that snooze button on your alarm clock to get an extra five to ten minutes of sleep may not be doing your body any good.

Sleep experts say it disrupts the late stage REM sleep, which causes a "fight or flight response" in the body.

And, that increases your blood pressure and heartbeat.

Doctors say if you find yourself hitting snooze a lot, it is time to take a look at your sleep habits.

"Just make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sufficient sleep and good quality sleep," said Dr. Reena Mehra of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you feel the need to hit snooze again and again, it is an indicator that you are either not getting enough quality sleep or you may have an underlying sleep disorder
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalarm clocksleep
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade Sunday
NZ mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family; vigil to be held Sunday
Family says woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade found
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Balloons may have caused 'shooter' alert at U of Michigan
1 injured in South Shore apartment fire
2 injured in separate shootings on I-57
Show More
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow to fall south early Sunday
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl Noelani Robinson
More TOP STORIES News