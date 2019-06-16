Ragú recall: Select varieties of pasta sauce recalled over possible plastic fragments

Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow Ragú jar cap as well as the best use by dates listed below.Cap code: JUN0620YU2Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2Cap code: JUN0520YU2Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2Cap code: JUN0620YU2Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2Cap code: JUN0420YU2Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2Cap code: JUN0520YU2Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control.So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled product.Consumers who have purchased a recalled jar can get a replacement by calling the company's customer service line at 800-328-7248 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.Mizkan America is based in north suburban Mt. Prospect.