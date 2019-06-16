Health & Fitness

Ragú recall: Select varieties of pasta sauce recalled over possible plastic fragments

Ragú Old World Style Traditional

Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow Ragú jar cap as well as the best use by dates listed below.

The recalled sauces are:

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0420YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled product.

Consumers who have purchased a recalled jar can get a replacement by calling the company's customer service line at 800-328-7248 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mizkan America is based in north suburban Mt. Prospect.
