reopening illinois

South Elgin restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation for 10 weeks, owner says

Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House hosting indoor NYE party with karaoke, trivia in defiance of state mitigation rules
By Jesse Kirsch
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Indoor dining and bar service is still banned in Kane County according to state COVID-19 mitigation rules, but some people will be ringing in the new year inside a South Elgin pub.

Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House is defying state orders, offering food, drink, karaoke and trivia - all inside - while trying to enforce its own COVID-19 rules.

"We have 8,000 square feet here, so even a lot of people, it's still spread thin," owner Scott Stanley said. "And the staff and the bar staff will be keeping a close eye on that."

"I walk past people with a mask and they have a mask on," indoor diner Liam S. said. "It's as safe as can be."

The owners said they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last 10 weeks.

"We're not trying to make a statement, we're just trying to make a living," Stanley said.

Stanley said that based off the night before Thanksgiving, he does not expect a large crowd for New Year's Eve.

"December has already been the deadliest month on record. We all need to work together to prevent overwhelming our hospital systems and contributing to even more deaths across our state," Governor JB Pritzker's press secretary said in a statement Thursday.

Kane County Health Department officials have not responded to questions about possible punishments for businesses defying state mitigation rules.

In Chicago, officials stressed that bars and restaurants will be closely watched to ensure they are not violating mitigation rules, which could result in a $10,000 fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth elginkane countyjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoisrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
CPS releases details of return to school plan
North suburban high schoolers return to classroom, while others go remote
Hecky's Barbecue reopens in Evanston after founder's COVID-19 death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow, ice, rain storm will bring messy start to 2021
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Millennials share long-haul COVID symptoms
Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
Harvey house fire spreads to 2 other homes
Show More
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
Demonstrators march to draw awareness to 'virus of violence' in Chicago
Free Hot Meals distributed on West Side for New Years Eve
More TOP STORIES News