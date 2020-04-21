Health & Fitness

South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health

SEOUL, South Korea -- The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in "grave danger" after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Credible information about North Korea and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskim jong unsurgeryu.s. & worldnorth korea
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities
In Cook Co. Jail COVID-19 fight, 'social distancing must yield to security concerns'
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
IL National Guard starts COVID-19 testing at Park Forest development center
Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Developer behind botched smokestack demolition to help clean up
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Lightfoot outlines plan to address COVID-19 impact on black community
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News