Chicago Coronavirus: Ford plant employee tests positive for coronavirus day after plant reopens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee at Chicago's Ford manufacturing plant tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the plant resumed operations with new safety measures in place.Ford said it has notified people who have been in close contact with the employee and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. The plant was temporarily shut down Tuesday for cleaning and disinfection.A spokesperson said crews have cleaned and disinfected all affected areas and equipment. Production resumed Tuesday night.The spokesperson said the area the infected employee works in provides parts to the main plant, which is why production was temporarily halted.