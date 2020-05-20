coronavirus chicago

Chicago Coronavirus: Ford plant employee tests positive for coronavirus day after plant reopens

The Ford plant on Chicago's South Side reopened Monday with sanitation measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but not all employees said they felt safe working.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee at Chicago's Ford manufacturing plant tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the plant resumed operations with new safety measures in place.

Ford said it has notified people who have been in close contact with the employee and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days. The plant was temporarily shut down Tuesday for cleaning and disinfection.

RELATED: South Side Ford plant reopens with sanitation, social distancing measures in place

A spokesperson said crews have cleaned and disinfected all affected areas and equipment. Production resumed Tuesday night.

The spokesperson said the area the infected employee works in provides parts to the main plant, which is why production was temporarily halted.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohegewischcoronavirus chicagofordcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Virtual divorces offer alternative for couples splitting up during COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 98K COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants prompt calls for shutdowns
El Chapo envoy in Chicago, Margarito Flores, plays COVID card to get out of jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois may be 'falling from a peak' of COVID-19 infections, Pritzker says
How dental visits may change in response to COVID-19
El Chapo envoy in Chicago, Margarito Flores, plays COVID card to get out of jail
WATCH: Chicago doctor's passionate plea to residents before Illinois reopens
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Celebrating graduates with a car parade
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Show More
Restaurant owners plead for more time to use PPP loans
Michael Jordan docu-series 'The Last Dance' to air on ABC
'Hamilton' star leads quarantine rendition of 'Chicago (That Toddlin' Town)'
Sec. of state reopens 7 drive-thru facilities
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
More TOP STORIES News