HEALTH & FITNESS

Spa Spazio Nail Salon II now open in Lincoln Park

Photo: Spa Spazio Nail Salon II/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Spa Spazio Nail Salon II, is located at 2746 N. Clark St. It has another location on Fremont Street.

Along with offering a range of manicures and pedicures, services also include waxing and chair massage. Weekly specials include a $25 manicure plus 10-minute chair massage, and a manicure/pedicure for $35 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The new nail salon has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Katie S., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "The salon is clean, the technicians are incredibly friendly and the quality is superb."

And Peg G. wrote, "Loved my experience here! The service is great, it's very clean, super cute interior, and very reasonably priced. I'll be back regularly."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spa Spazio Nail Salon II is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tips to help beat the 'winter blues'
Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Wheaton native dies from illness in Africa
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Ex-deputy's husband gets 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Show More
Religious leaders dispel myths about organ donation
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
El Chapo request for hugs denied by New York judge
Duck boat captain indicted after 17 killed in tour boat sinking
More News