Spa Spazio Nail Salon II now open in Lincoln Park

A new nail salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Spa Spazio Nail Salon II, is located at 2746 N. Clark St. It has another location on Fremont Street.
Along with offering a range of manicures and pedicures, services also include waxing and chair massage. Weekly specials include a $25 manicure plus 10-minute chair massage, and a manicure/pedicure for $35 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The new nail salon has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Katie S., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "The salon is clean, the technicians are incredibly friendly and the quality is superb."
And Peg G. wrote, "Loved my experience here! The service is great, it's very clean, super cute interior, and very reasonably priced. I'll be back regularly."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spa Spazio Nail Salon II is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
