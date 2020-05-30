coronavirus illinois

Woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, said follow the rules to survive coronavirus, dies at 105

By
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who survived the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and urged Americans to follow the rules to live through the COVID-19 pandemic died Friday at 105.

Agnes Gresen was living with her nephew, Brian, in Kankakee.

Brian said Friday his aunt "picked a beautiful day to travel."

Agnes spoke with ABC 7 Chicago last month about her experience living through the Spanish flu outbreak in the early 20th century.

"I remember we had the epidemic, my dad and all of the five children, including me, were in bed with the flu and my mother died," she said. "Died at the age of 29 with the flu."

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Agnes was only a baby, but the horrible stories her family told her stuck with her.

"There was no medication. People would just fall down on the ground because they were so weak and sick, and they died," she said.

A decade later came the economic catastrophe of the Great Depression.

"And we didn't have any food," Agnes recalled. "And my dad lived on the farm and we lived up in Kankakee, and he brought us a whole bushel basket, it was meat and all vegetables for us to eat. That's how we survived. We didn't have no food. Nothing."

COVID-19: Help, resources and information

And now there's COVID-19. Agnes fears history could repeat itself.

"Too many people are not doing what they are supposed to do, like wearing masks," she said. "Now we are confined to the house. I haven't been out of the house for I don't know how long."

Agnes' nephew Brian and his wife are taking care of her these days. They said it all really hit home Saturday, when a neighbor of 45 years died from the virus in a nursing home, shortly after the woman's roommate had also died from COVID-19.

"They moved the other lady out, and Gloria died the next day," Agnes said. "I knew it was going to happen and they are going to suffer; you see people suffer through your life, you know that. So I'm glad it was over."

She said some of that suffering could be over if people would just follow the rules.

"Everybody knows what it's like. They see on TV how many people died in Illinois, how many died in another state. They know what to do and if they know what to do, they should do it," she said.

Asked if she's afraid, the former ballroom dancer who stopped driving at 103 said she isn't.

"No, I'm not afraid. I have God's wisdom. I'm not afraid of anything," said Agnes. "If I get it, I know he will take care of me."

Agnes still exercised daily and painted her entire house when she was 93.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskankakeeelderly womancoronavirushistorycoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
More than half of IL COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities: data
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
What to know about Illinois' 117K COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop
Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more storms
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Community rallies to turn on elderly Englewood man's water, pay bill in full
Gov. fully mobilizes Minnesota National Guard following Floyd's death
How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
2 local animal shelters getting $8M to expand capacity
Show More
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
LIVE: MN governor speaks after officer charged in George Floyd's death
Northwestern alumnus arrested during CNN report on Minneapolis unrest
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry Saturday
More TOP STORIES News