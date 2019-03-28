Health & Fitness

'Spring clean' your health and wellness routine

The mild weather has it feeling like spring around here, so it's a good time to "spring clean" your health and wellness routine.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour stopped by ABC7 to share tips on what she recommends to keep and to toss to keep us healthy this spring.

Clean Up Your Pantry

Use pantry staples to add into your healthy diet! Spring clean your pantry and use the items you already have in there and replace with easy, healthy staples.

Spring Clean Your Gym Bag

Always keep a protein bar, dedicated set of headphones, and perfume in your bag! This helps with the things that may stop you from a workout: hunger, lack of motivation, worried about the after-math (being smelly).

Spring Clean Your Routines

Get your evening and morning routines on track this spring.
