St. Charles North football player home after weeks in hospital for brain injury

A St. Charles North High School football player who suffered a serious brain injury is finally back home.
Fifteen-year-old Aidan Carlson has been hospitalized for weeks. He suffered a brain injury during a junior varsity game earlier in October and collapsed on his way to the locker room.
Aidan's family a photo of his homecoming on their GoFundMe page. They also thanked the community for its support.
Aidan's family said he is still undergoing rehab, but now gets to continue his recovery from the comfort of his own room.
