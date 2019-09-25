Health & Fitness

Staph infections prompt closure of Peterson Gymnastics Center on NW Side

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Park District closed a Northwest Side gymnastics facility Tuesday after three reports of staph infections in the building.

The Peterson Gymnastics Center, 5801 N. Pulaski Road, was closed Sept. 24 and all classes were "canceled until further notice," according to an alert from the Chicago Park District on the facility's website.

The park district is aware of cases of staph infections involving three students, spokeswoman Irene Tostado said in an email.

"All mats with a breach were disposed of out of an abundance of caution," Tostado said. "We are following all CDC/ infection control guidelines. The Gymnastics Center will replace equipment and undergo a deep clean by an environmental cleaning company."

The facility will remain closed at least until Oct. 1, Tostado said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
