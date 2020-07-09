Starbucks to require customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores beginning July 15

The rule, announced Thursday, will be in effect beginning July 15 at company-owned Starbucks locations in the United States.
"This decision was based on a growing number of government mandates requiring individuals to wear facial coverings while in public as well as guidance from the CDC and other public health officials and partner feedback," a representative for the company told ABC News in a statement.
Starbucks said that customers who "may not be wearing a facial covering" at locations where a state or local government mandate is not in place will have other ways to place orders, including the drive-through, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or place an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.
"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Starbucks added in a statement posted to its website.
Our priority is the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers. Starting July 15, U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting the café. Learn more: https://t.co/ldDfwTRe3n pic.twitter.com/1m0cMKChoV— Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) July 9, 2020
