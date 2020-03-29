'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park amid coronavirus pandemic

Aqua Illinois, the village's water supplier, has suspended water sampling in affected households until April 15 due to the pandemic.
RELATED: University Park residents' frustration grows over high lead levels in water
Affected customers can pick up bottled water from a distribution center.
Aqua Illinois said it's safe for people to use the water in their homes as long as they let it run for several minutes before drinking, or if they use a certified filter.
For more information visit https://www.waterfactsil.com/.