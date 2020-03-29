Health & Fitness

'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stay-at-home order is compounding problems for some people in south suburban University Park who have been dealing with lead in their drinking water.

Aqua Illinois, the village's water supplier, has suspended water sampling in affected households until April 15 due to the pandemic.

Residents in the south suburbs are frustrated over what they consider a lack of information about efforts to clean up lead-tainted water.



Affected customers can pick up bottled water from a distribution center.

Aqua Illinois said it's safe for people to use the water in their homes as long as they let it run for several minutes before drinking, or if they use a certified filter.

For more information visit https://www.waterfactsil.com/.
