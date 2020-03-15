Coronavirus

Coronavirus closures: Apple stores, Urban Outfitters, Pennsylvania liquor stores close to promote social distancing

Several stores are closing nationwide and worldwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

These closures are intended to promote social distancing, the act of decreasing person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of the disease. Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate.

List of major closures:



The latest:


Nike is closing stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

More closures:


Wine and spirit stores in some Pennsylvania counties will close March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide. The retailer plans to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change." Urban Outfitters said it will continue to pay employees, and customers can still shop on the store's website.

Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said that it will modify its hours at its 4,700 U.S. stores in response to the pandemic.

24-hour grocery chains Wegmans, Kroger and Publix are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple announced that it is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
NYC mayor says lockdown 'possible' as NJ considers curfew
City officials announce capacity restrictions for bars, some restaurants
Health expert offers tips to manage COVID-19 anxiety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City officials announce capacity restrictions for bars, some restaurants
COVID-19 screening forces travelers to wait hours at O'Hare
Coronavirus Chicago: Here's what to know about 66 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Infant found dead in Lawndale on West Side, person of interest being questioned: police
Suspected fake COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX
20 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 66
Navy Pier shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Walmart shortens hours nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
NYC mayor says lockdown 'possible' as NJ considers curfew
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News