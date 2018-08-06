HEALTH & FITNESS

Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran may recieve a kidney thanks to a fellow service member and a donor matching website.

ATHENS, Ga. --
A woman who had to retire from the military because of issues with her kidney is getting help from one of her brothers in arms.

Lydia Burden enlisted in the Army right out of high school, wanting to be a career soldier. But she was forced to retire because of kidney issues. A few months later, she got a kidney transplant. But within five years, that new kidney failed. She now spends most of her time of dialysis, with her husband Eric by her side.

Now, a stranger from the other side of the county is reaching out to help. Christopher Pierce is from Washington state, is offering to donate his kidney to Burden, despite the two never having met in person. The two matched on a website called Donors.com.

The two are still waiting to hear back from Emory Medical to find out if their kidneys are a match. But they say even if they are not, the two are now friends for life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedicalkidney transplantveteranorgan donationsfeel good
HEALTH & FITNESS
River North gets a new fitness center: Studio 350 LifeStart Wellness
Acoustic neuroma: Brain space tumor
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
FDA: 400 sickened by parasite in McDonald's salads
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Show More
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Deputies looking for armed teen who held up NC lemonade stand
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island
More News