Chicago Lakefront Trail between Oak, Ohio streets to reopen Friday after extensive repair work

It's been weeks since you could walk, run or bike on the 606 or Lakefront Trail, but the wait is over. They both reopened Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lakefront Trail between Oak and Ohio streets in Streeterville will reopen Friday after extensive repair work was completed there.Reopening the portion of the trail, which erosion had damaged, will provide cyclists, runners and walkers with a continuous 18-mile path from Edgewater to the South Shore.Due to significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, other sections of the lakefront trail still are being repaired. In those areas, from Fullerton to North Avenues and from 43rd to 51st streets, cyclists, runners and walkers share the trail while repairs are completed.Philanthropist and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin donated $4.75 million to repave and reinforce damaged sections of the pedestrian and bike paths, enabling that work to begin while the trail was closed this spring, the mayor's office said. Griffin also funded the Lakefront Trail Separation project completed in 2018.Trail usage is currently for commuting and exercise, including cycling, running and walking from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Users are asked to stay in constant motion and "Keep It Moving" during the COVID-19 pandemic.While the lakefront trail is open, lakefront parking lots remain closed to avoid large groups from gathering. All other lakefront amenities, including outdoor fitness equipment, athletic fields and beaches will remain closed while public health officials advise the Chicago Park District on options to open safely, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.