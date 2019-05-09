Health & Fitness

Alcohol use on the rise around the world, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

An increasing number of people around the world are drinking more, according to a new study.

An increasing number of people around the world are drinking more, according to a new study.

The findings published in The Lancet on Tuesday reveal yearly alcohol consumption from 1990 to 2017 increased by nearly 10 times on average per person.

By 2030, researchers expect that half of the world's adults will drink, 40% will abstain and more than 20 percent will binge drink at least once a month.

From 1990 to 2017, Europe saw a decrease in consumption while Asia saw an increase.

In the U.S., the average American drinks 10.4 quarts per year.

The study did not provide an explanation for the changing trends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdrinkingstudyresearchalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Elementary students surprise beloved lunch lady
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
Lori Lightfoot meets with IL Congressional Delegation
2020 census: Why it matters
Show More
Mom pushes for homicide charges against basketball coach
Best, worst states for working moms ranked by WalletHub
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Walmart store managers make about $175K a year
WATCH: Thief snags woman's wallet in Whole Foods
More TOP STORIES News