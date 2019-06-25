Health & Fitness

STUDY: Common prescription drugs tied to 50% higher dementia risk in older adults

A new study finds commonly prescribed drugs are tied to a nearly 50% higher dementia risk in older adults.

The observational study was published journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday suggests the link is strongest for certain classes of anticholinergic drugs, CNN reports.

The prescribed drugs include antidepressants, drugs to treat vertigo, motion sickness or vomiting, and bladder conditions, according to the study.

According to the study, researchers looked at data from nearly 300,000 people in Britain.

They found the odds of dementia increased from 1.06% percent among those with the lowest anticholinergic exposure -- to nearly 1.50% among those with the highest exposure.

The researchers found only an association between the drugs and dementia risk, and the study did not prove the drugs contribute to causing dementia.

An editorial published with the study says more research is needed to determine if the drugs are actually a reversible risk factor for dementia.

The study's lead author said people taking the drugs should not stop taking them without consulting with their doctor first, as that could cause harm.
