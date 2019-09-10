Health & Fitness

Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.

That included heart disease and strokes.

Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.

No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.

Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.

RELATED: Daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart healthsleep
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
Man fatally shot near Archer Heights Starbucks
Police: Man found shot to death in Pilsen alley
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, humid with a few morning storms Tuesday
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Chicago Fire soccer games could be set for return to Soldier Field
Show More
Burglary ring busted after tri-state spree
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Pregnant teen fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CPD officer slashed on hand during North Side foot chase
NJ couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
More TOP STORIES News