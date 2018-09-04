HEALTH & FITNESS

Study 'Helicopter parents' may do harm by hovering over kids

PHILADELPHIA --
Parents want their children to do their best this new school year.

However, a new study says parents can do too much, and actually hold their child back.

In other words, researchers say so-called "helicopter parents" should stop constantly hovering over their children.

"It is important to let your child make mistakes. If you are the parent constantly bringing little Johnny or little Judy back in... there isn't the chance to make mistakes, and we all know we learn from mistakes," said Dr. Vanessa Jensen.

Researchers found that 5-year-olds with over-controlling parents had trouble managing their emotions and behavior.

At age 10, they had more emotional and social problems and poorer school grades.

And for young adults, some companies admit they won't hire job-seekers whose parents are too involved.
