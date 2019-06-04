Health & Fitness

Study: White meat just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Eating red and white meats are equally bad for your cholesterol, according to scientists.

A new study from the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute assigned participants to eat a diet rich in lean cuts of beef, lean cuts of chicken or turkey, or plant proteins, for one month each.

RELATED: Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart health, study says

The study found that LDL cholesterol levels were higher on both meat diets, compared to the plant protein diet.

This surprised researchers because government dietary guidelines have encouraged poultry as a healthier alternative to red meat.

Scientists in this study concluded that cutting back on white meat, in addition to red meat, is recommended for lowering cholesterol.

The Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute is the research arm of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandhealthdietingdietmedicalfoodhospitalbeefucsfstudyresearchchicken
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County identified
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Show More
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Chicago-area man gets more than 27 years for sex trafficking
Columbia sculptures destroyed after "miscommunication"
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
More TOP STORIES News