HEALTH

Sudden Cardiac Death affects thousands of Americans annually

EMBED </>More Videos

Sudden Cardiac Death affects 325,000 Americans each year.

Ivanhoe News Service
It can cause death instantly. In fact, it's estimated 325,000 adults fall victim to sudden cardiac death in the U.S. every year. Meet one woman who not only beat the odds but is now living her best life.

July 6th 2016 started out as a normal day of work for Anne Carlino.

"I left the restaurant and that's all I remember," Carlino told Ivanhoe.

No memory of driving to the hospital, collapsing outside the ER, or the police officer who found her.

Carlino detailed, "He walked over to me and I took my last breath."

That's sudden cardiac death.

"A rhythm disturbance, a rhythm disturbance with a very dangerous rhythm where the blood pressure becomes extremely low," explained Kenneth Fromkin, MD of Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Carlino had no pulse. The police officer and ER staff worked to resuscitate her for 28 minutes.

"Typically those individuals have significant lack of oxygen to the brain, significant damage to the brain," continued Dr. Fromkin.

Despite the odds, Dr. Kenneth Fromkin rushed Carlino into the Cardiac Cath Lab.

"I noticed that she was moving; she was moving her arms and legs," Dr. Fromkin told Ivanhoe.

Five days after emergency surgery to open up a blocked artery Carlino woke up. Doctors say she was technically dead for more than 30 minutes but amazingly suffered no neurological deficits.

"This was definitely one of the most remarkable cases I've ever seen," said Dr. Fromkin.

Carlino even got to thank her hero, Steve Barreto, the police officer who saved her life.

Carlino said, "I got to give him a great big hug and thank him. I mean it meant the world to me."

July 6th 2016 is Carlino's new birthday.

She said, "I'm starting all over again."

And it's a rare second chance at life.

Carlino's sudden cardiac death was caused by a blocked artery that caused a heart attack. Dr. Fromkin said in most cases it's caused by an electrical disturbance that affects heart function and will cause sudden death unless emergency treatment is given immediately. That's why he says it's so important for everyone to learn CPR.

For more information please visit https://my.clevelandclinic.org.f you would like more information, check out the medical breakthroughs on the web at www.ivanhoe.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthheart attackheart disease
HEALTH
Healthbeat: Rise in kidney stones in teens
Virginia suspends tampon ban for prison visitors
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
This season's top beauty trends with ULTA Beauty
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Les Turner ALS Walk for Life steps off in Soldier Field
World Heart Day: Orangetheory Fitness demonstrates heart-healthy exercises
Mystery illness sickens 50 at MS middle school
EPA to test air quality after Sterigenics emissions concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
12 armed carjackings on Far South Side tied to single group
Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals
Les Turner ALS Walk for Life steps off in Soldier Field
Show More
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train
More News