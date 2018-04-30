WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer skincare must-haves

Here are some products to give you great skin this summer. (WLS)

Beauty expert and blogger Milly Almodovar returned to WCL with summer skincare must-haves for women and for men.

She'll tell us how superfoods are not only great to eat but great for your skin, how a device makes getting rid of back hair super easy and how a beauty-boosting pillowcase uses copper to give one younger-looking skin and smoother hair.

For more about Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/

1. SheaMoisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
$16.99
www.walgreens.com

2. Elemis Superfood Facial Wash
$25
www.elemis.com

3. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray
$52
www.juicebeauty.com
Use code CHICAGO20 FOR 20 PERCENT OFF.

4. Artistry Ideal Radiance Illuminating CC Cream with SPF 50
$47
www.amway.com

5. Glam Body Body Scrubs
$17.95
www.iamglambody.com

6. Mangroomer Ultimate Pro Do It Yourself Back Shaver

$59.99
www.mangroomer.com

7. Dove Invisible Dry Spray
$5.49
www.target.com

8. Me Glow Beauty Boosting Pillowcase
$55
www.nordstrom.com
