Beauty expert and blogger Milly Almodovar returned to WCL with summer skincare must-haves for women and for men.She'll tell us how superfoods are not only great to eat but great for your skin, how a device makes getting rid of back hair super easy and how a beauty-boosting pillowcase uses copper to give one younger-looking skin and smoother hair.For more about Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/ 1.$16.992.$253. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray$52Use code CHICAGO20 FOR 20 PERCENT OFF.4. Artistry Ideal Radiance Illuminating CC Cream with SPF 50$475.$17.956.$59.997.$5.498.$55