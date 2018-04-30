Beauty expert and blogger Milly Almodovar returned to WCL with summer skincare must-haves for women and for men.
She'll tell us how superfoods are not only great to eat but great for your skin, how a device makes getting rid of back hair super easy and how a beauty-boosting pillowcase uses copper to give one younger-looking skin and smoother hair.
For more about Milly, visit: http://millytime.com/
1. SheaMoisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
$16.99
www.walgreens.com
2. Elemis Superfood Facial Wash
$25
www.elemis.com
3. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray
$52
www.juicebeauty.com
Use code CHICAGO20 FOR 20 PERCENT OFF.
4. Artistry Ideal Radiance Illuminating CC Cream with SPF 50
$47
www.amway.com
5. Glam Body Body Scrubs
$17.95
www.iamglambody.com
6. Mangroomer Ultimate Pro Do It Yourself Back Shaver
$59.99
www.mangroomer.com
7. Dove Invisible Dry Spray
$5.49
www.target.com
8. Me Glow Beauty Boosting Pillowcase
$55
www.nordstrom.com
