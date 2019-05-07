Health & Fitness

Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in one day, FDA study shows

EMBED <>More Videos

It only takes one day for several common sunscreen ingredients to enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration study shows.

It only takes one day for several common sunscreen ingredients to enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration study shows.

In the study, the FDA completed research on a dozen chemical sunscreens and found four of the chemicals -- avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule -- remain in the body for at least 24 hours after sunscreen use stopped.

Now, this absolutely does not mean you should stop wearing sunscreen to prevent cancer. The FDA said much more research is needed to figure out if these chemicals can be considered safe.

Another option is to use barrier sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These physical sunblocks block the sun's rays and don't have the chemicals in question.

"I would want to make sure that my patients are not afraid to use sunscreen," said Dr. Tanya Nino. "Continue to protect their skin from the sun because ultraviolet light is the most preventable risk factor for developing skin cancer."

Read the full study here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyfdasunscreenstudyresearchscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet
Lyft driver charged with kidnapping, sex assault in NW suburbs
2 shot at Argyle Red Line station, police say
Legal pot will be for sale in Illinois by January 1, Pritzker predicts
Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men
Chicago wins 4 2019 James Beard Awards
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, lingering rain Tuesday
South Barrington kid races towards dreams in Formula 1
Adel Daoud sentenced in Chicago terror case
32 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago
Cook Co. Jail female employees file lawsuit against sheriff, claim inmate harassment
More TOP STORIES News