Survivors star in new play to raise awareness about breast cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two breast cancer survivors are putting on a play in Chicago to honor October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to raise funds for women.When Dr. Sheri Prentiss and Karen Roberts first met, they instantly bonded in a way they wanted to share with others."In the sisterhood of survivorship, there is a kinship that occurs immediately and when I hugged her, it was as if I had known her for years," Prentiss said of Roberts.That kinship comes across on stage.The play, "The New Me I didn't want to be," mirrors what they and others living with breast cancer go through in real life. Every actor in the show is also a survivor.Playwright Beverly LaRue said the play is about "the heart of breast cancer that nobody sees" and all of the changes that go on "behind the scenes."The actors will take the stage October 6 at 4 p.m. at 4531 South Drexel. Tickets are $20, and all of the proceeds go to benefit charities."We wanted to provide information in a different manner, rather than the walk along the Lake or seminars," said Karen Roberts, founder of Envision Life Corporation. "We just wanted to address this a little differently."