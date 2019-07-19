Swim bans at several Chicago area beaches due to high bacteria levels, hazardous surf

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The water at several north suburban beaches are closed Friday due to raised levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.
According to the City of Evanston, Northwestern Beach, Clark Street Beach, Greenwood Beach, Lee Street Beach and South Blvd. Beach will be closed for swimming.
Officials advise people to stay out of the water until testing levels go back to normal.
The sandy area of the beaches will still be open for use.
A swimming ban is also in place Friday at Helen Doria Beach, Tobery Prinz Beach, North Shore Beach and Hartigan Beach in Rogers Park due to hazardous surf, according to the Chicago Park District. Swim advisories are in place at Lane Beach and Osterman Beach as well.
Swim restriction flags for each beach are also an indicator of the swim and surf conditions, which are updated daily.
