Synthetic cannabinoids cause of 6 cases of severe bleeding, health officials say

Six cases of severe bleeding were reported in northeast Illinois by people who took various synthetic cannabinoids, which is often called fake weed, K2, and spice, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health."Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the state health department.The health department is investigating the cases to try to identify a common product.Synthetic cannabinoids are not one drug, but hundreds of different chemicals manufactured and sold, according to the public health department. These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they act on the same brain cell receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana. Synthetic cannabinoid products are unsafe. It is difficult to know what's in them or what your reaction to them will be. The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable and harmful and even life threatening.