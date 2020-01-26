Take advantage of Yelp's new feature before dining out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't let a dirty restaurant leave a bad taste in your mouth. ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talks about a new Yelp feature to look at before you dine out.This week, Yelp said it'll now include restaurant health inspection scores - or at least some of them - on its website. There are 30 in the city of Chicago right now.Yelp plans to offer the feature in other cities across the country too.You can look at the feature as a reference, but you can also check in with your local health department for inspection information.Call your local agencies or consult their website to find the latest inspection report at your favorite restaurants.