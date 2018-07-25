HEALTH & FITNESS

Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame

A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed -- and her doctor says Hot Cheetos may be to blame. (A bag of Hot Cheetos is seen in a file photo.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
A 17-year-old girl from Tennessee had to have her gallbladder removed. Her doctor said Hot Cheetos may be to blame.

Rene Craighead, of Memphis, Tenn., estimates she was eating about four bags a day of different spicy flavored chips

She apparently developed a pain in her stomach, went to the hospital and had to have her gallbladder removed.

Her doctor believes the hot chips could be partly to blame.

Frito-Lay and Takis both released separate statements reassuring their chips are safe to eat but added they should be enjoyed in moderation.
