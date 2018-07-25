Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --A 17-year-old girl from Tennessee had to have her gallbladder removed. Her doctor said Hot Cheetos may be to blame.
Rene Craighead, of Memphis, Tenn., estimates she was eating about four bags a day of different spicy flavored chips
She apparently developed a pain in her stomach, went to the hospital and had to have her gallbladder removed.
Her doctor believes the hot chips could be partly to blame.
Frito-Lay and Takis both released separate statements reassuring their chips are safe to eat but added they should be enjoyed in moderation.