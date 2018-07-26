HEALTH & FITNESS

Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach

Teen is infected with hookworms while on mission trip. (KTRK)

By
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. --
A mission trip to a beach in Florida turned into a nightmare for a Tennessee teenager after he was infected with hookworms.

Michael Dumas, 17, was on a mission trip to south Florida last month, when he walked barefoot on Pompano Beach.

SEE ALSO: Couple warns others to not walk barefoot on beach after contracting parasite

He started feeling symptoms near the end of the trip and was later diagnosed with the painful illness.

According to the CDC, hookworm larvae can penetrate the skin when you walk barefoot on contaminated soil.

Dumas now has to soak his wounds in bleach water everyday.

SEE ALSO: 14 worms pulled from woman's eye after rare infection
