Coronavirus Chicago: Temporary COVID-19 drive-thru test site opens in Gold Coast

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents can get a nasal or serology COVID-19 test Sunday at a drive-thru testing site in Gold Coast.

Testing will take place from May 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Gold Coast Parking, located at 1258 N. State Parkway.

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Due to the high demand for testing, sign-ups are recommended and it's advised to arrive at the start of the event.

Drive up testing: Cars can enter the parking lot from State Street from North Avenue

Walk-up testing: Walk-ups will line up on the sidewalk, starting at Goethe Street and State.

In order to receive a test, you will need to bring:
1) A photo ID
2) A copy of your current health insurance ID card

To sign up for a test click the link.
