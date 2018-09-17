WINDY CITY LIVE

The hot new trend of CoolSculpting for men

CoolSculpting can get rid of the fat that creates love handles, big bellies and man boobs.

Chicago cosmetic medicine expert and author Leslie Forrester, a.k.a. "Wrinkle Fairy," returned to WCL with a non-invasive procedure to help men battle the bulge. Guys are looking to get rid of the fat that creates love handles, big bellies and man boobs and the Wrinkle Fairy told us how CoolSculpting can do just that.

For more on the Wrinkle Fairy, visit: http://www.wrinklefairy.com

For more on CoolSculpting, visit: https://www.coolsculpting.com/
