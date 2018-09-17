The hot new trend of CoolSculpting for men

Chicago cosmetic medicine expert and author Leslie Forrester, a.k.a. "Wrinkle Fairy," returned to WCL with a non-invasive procedure to help men battle the bulge. Guys are looking to get rid of the fat that creates love handles, big bellies and man boobs and the Wrinkle Fairy told us how CoolSculpting can do just that.
For more on the Wrinkle Fairy, visit: http://www.wrinklefairy.com
For more on CoolSculpting, visit: https://www.coolsculpting.com/
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVE
healthWindy City LIVE