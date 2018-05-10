WINDY CITY LIVE

The Vitalife Weight Loss Challenge Big Reveal

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you drop up to 40 pounds in 40 days? (WLS)

Can you drop up to 40 pounds in 40 days? It is possible with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. Creator Davis Jaspers took Shawn Martin and Dawn Avello through the 40-day program. We checked in with them at the half-way point, and now - the 40 days have passed - how did they do?

We check in one final time and reveal their total weight loss.

They have a $27 consult special - so call 844-988-THIN for more information.

For more information - check out the Vitalife Weight Loss website: http://www.vitalifeweightloss.com
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEweight loss
