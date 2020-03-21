Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot ensures residents have access to food, services during COVID-19 'stay-at-home' order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6032168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Downtown Chicago is almost unrecognizable, with restaurants closed and most people working from home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In less than 12 hours non-essential businesses will close shop for the next couple weeks as Illinois joins three other states with "stay-at-home" orders to help control the spread of COVID-19.Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot emphasized that people should not rush to grocery stores since their operations aren't changing under the new order.Mayor Lightfoot reassured Chicago residents that they will continue to have access to food and services during the new order that takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday night until April 7."As a reminder this means residents are to stay in their home except for essential travel," the mayor said. "This is not marshal law."For other businesses, like those that sell high-dollar merchandise, they will not be open.Some places have already boarded up windows.Liquor stores are considered essential businesses so they will remain in operation.So will home repair and emergency supply places like Menards.Doctors also said this is one of the best ways to make sure people who need immediate care in a hospital can actually get it.Mayor Lightfoot addressed the City on live television Thursday night to re-assure residents."I want you to be able to lay your head down at night comforted by the fact that we are ready to meet this challenge," Lightfoot said.Earlier Thursday, Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order, referenced in Lightfoot's speech. It requires residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home. Anyone who violates the order may be issued a citation, according to Lightfoot's office.Under the order, any Chicago resident diagnosed with COVID-19 illness or exhibiting symptoms, with few exceptions, may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings, according to the statement. However, sick residents will be permitted to seek essential services, including necessary clinical care or evaluation, and life sustaining needs, such as obtaining medicine or food.According to Lightfoot's office, "COVID-19 illness" means demonstrating symptoms of acute respiratory disease, including, but not limited to, new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion in the nasal sinuses or lungs, sore throat, body aches, or unusual fatigue. A person is considered to have COVID-19 illness until such person is free of fever (100.4 F (38.0 C) or greater using an oral thermometer), and any of the other symptoms described herein, for at least 72 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).The new rules will remain in effect until the health department makes a determination that the threat posed to public health has diminished.