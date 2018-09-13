WINDY CITY LIVE

This season's top beauty trends with ULTA Beauty

Experts from ULTA Beauty show off new fall trends.

As the largest beauty retailer in the United States, ULTA Beauty provides all things beauty, all in one place.

Nick Stenson, ULTA Beauty's Vice President of Salon Services and Trend, stopped by Windy City Live to share the top fall beauty tips and trends for the season.

To find your local ULTA Beauty location, please visit ulta.com.

For more information about all of the products featured on the show, please visit the following links:

Flesh Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss
Ulta Beauty Collection Metal Eyes Eye Gloss Kit
Benefit Gimme Brow
Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray
Smashbox Always On Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick (in XO, Vlada)
Morphe High Impact Highlighter
Matrix Biolage Styling Smoothing Shine Milk

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ULTA Beauty.
