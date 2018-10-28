HEALTH & FITNESS

Thousands Walk to End Alzheimer's

Thousands of Chicago residents are joining the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Thousands of Chicago residents are joining the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's. The fundraiser took place this morning at Montrose Harbor. Participants completed a 3.2-mile walk and learned about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association.

Last year's Chicago Walk raised $1,220,513, contributing to the more than $4 Million raised in Illinois for Alzheimer's care, support, and research efforts. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

For more information on the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, click here: https://alz.org/illinois
