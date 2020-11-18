Illinois COVID-19: Tier 3 restrictions announced by Gov. Pritzker; IL reports 12,601 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths

WATCH: Gov,. Pritzker announces new restrictions under Tier 3 mitigation

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker discusses concerning trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations

WATCH: Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave., Calumet Park

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Believe in Thine Heart Ministries, 6000 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Alpha Temple Baptist Church, 6701 S. Emerald Ave., Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, NIU Anderson Hall Parking Lot, 520 Garden RD. DeKalb

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton, Glendale Heights

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Chicago Metra Lot, 508 W. Main St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St., Harvard

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson, Joliet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new COVID-19 restrictions as public health officials reported 12,601 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, and 97 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 597,849, with a total of 10,875 deaths.The new Tier 3 restrictions aim to limit gatherings and encourage residents to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus."Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said.The entire state enters Tier 3 mitigation Friday at 12:01 a.m.The new Tier 3 restrictions close gaming and casinos, theaters, banquet halls and event spaces, cultural institutions like museums, prohibit indoor fitness classes and group sporting activities, and call on all workplaces to have as many employees work from home as possible."This is not a stay-at-home order, but the best way for us to avoid a stay at home order is to stay home," Pritzker said."I urge people to turn their frustration and their anger into something positive instead of trying to buck the mitigations can we all just follow them, acknowledging that these are what are needed to get back to some sense of normal," said IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.Bars and restaurants remain limited to outdoor service, pickup and delivery only. Grocery stores can only operate at 50% capacity, gyms can only be open at 25% capacity with reservations, hotels are limited to registered guests, salons and other personal care services can only operate at 25% capacity, pharmacies at 50% capacity, non-essential retail at 25% capacity, and 10 person gathering limits are in place for outdoor sports and recreation.And while decisions about schools will still be made locally the state is suspending indoor group sports, including for IHSA."Right now, this virus has backed us into a corner, and we are left making insanely difficult and weighty decisions," Ezike said.Already struggling retailers will be limited to 25% capacity, including big box stores with a grocery section. Traditional grocers are allowed to continue operating at 50% capacity."We think the governor's announcement strikes the right balance amidst a very difficult situation," said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. "Obviously, we would hope that everyone was open and doing business as normal, but that's just not the situation we find ourselves in."People are strongly encouraged not to gather with people outside their households and to skip traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and not celebrate with anyone other than those inside their current household."The more we can avoid gatherings, especially indoors with people that we don't already live with, the more likely we are to be able to celebrate the December holidays with less risk to our loved ones and ourselves," Pritzker said.There is no set time frame for how long the restrictions will last; that will depend on the infection rate. But the rules can be lifted on a regional basis.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 94,205 tests. In total there have been 9,255,658 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 10-16, is 14.5%.As of Monday night, 5,887 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,158 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 545 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The number of available hospital beds in the state continues to shrink across the table, health officials said.The governor said if the numbers don't start to bend, a statewide stay-at-home order is the next step.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Cass County: 1 female 80s- Coles County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Franklin County: 1 male 80s- Greene County: 1 female 80s- Hancock County: 1 male 80s- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Macon County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s- Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Ogle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Peoria County: 1 female 60s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s- Warren County: 1 male 60s- Wayne County: 1 female 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90sFree COVID-19 testing will be available at the following mobile sites, regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status:Additionally, the Will County Health Department's Community Health Center has COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Lewis University by the fieldhouse at 1 University Pkwy in Romeoville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.