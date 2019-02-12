It doesn't get much sweeter than this.Advocate Children's Hospital's youngest heart patients recently underwent surgery and are recovering in the intensive care unit.Since these cuties won't be able to celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year, they had a party at the Illinois hospital on Monday.Their parents and nurses helped dress them up to spread the love and raise awareness about congenital heart defects, in honor of American Heart Month.The children are being treated through Advocate Children's Heart Institute, one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular surgical programs in the Midwest.