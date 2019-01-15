Tips for curing the winter blues

Donna Bozzo, lifestyle expert and author, joined ABC7 Tuesday to run through seven simple tips to help cure the winter blues.
1. Pay attention to you: Self-care can be best defense. That includes the spa, working out, or even just grabbing a few new products.
2. Turn up the tunes: Music can help!
3. Plan a vacation: Cheap airfare?
4. Get Outside: Make a goal of as little as 20 minutes a day.
5. Bring the Outdoors in: Happy light.
6. Help Others: Volunteer.
7. Burrow away with books: Reading list
RELATED: More tips for beating the winter blues
For more information, visit Donna Bozzo.com.