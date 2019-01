Tips for curing the winter blues

EMBED >More News Videos Beat the "winter blues" with these tips from Mayo Clinic.

The holidays are over and some resolutions are already falling by the wayside, and spring is a long time away in Chicago.Donna Bozzo, lifestyle expert and author, joined ABC7 Tuesday to run through seven simple tips to help cure the winter blues.1. Pay attention to you: Self-care can be best defense. That includes the spa, working out, or even just grabbing a few new products.2. Turn up the tunes: Music can help!3. Plan a vacation: Cheap airfare?4. Get Outside: Make a goal of as little as 20 minutes a day.5. Bring the Outdoors in: Happy light.6. Help Others: Volunteer.7. Burrow away with books: Reading listFor more information, visit Donna Bozzo.com