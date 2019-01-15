HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips for curing the winter blues

EMBED </>More Videos

The holidays are over and some resolutions are already falling by the wayside, and spring is a long time away in Chicago.

The holidays are over and some resolutions are already falling by the wayside, and spring is a long time away in Chicago.

Donna Bozzo, lifestyle expert and author, joined ABC7 Tuesday to run through seven simple tips to help cure the winter blues.


1. Pay attention to you: Self-care can be best defense. That includes the spa, working out, or even just grabbing a few new products.
2. Turn up the tunes: Music can help!
3. Plan a vacation: Cheap airfare?
4. Get Outside: Make a goal of as little as 20 minutes a day.
5. Bring the Outdoors in: Happy light.

6. Help Others: Volunteer.
7. Burrow away with books: Reading list

RELATED: More tips for beating the winter blues
EMBED More News Videos

Beat the "winter blues" with these tips from Mayo Clinic.



For more information, visit Donna Bozzo.com.
Related Topics:
health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
South Elgin toddler gets 'super powers' from donated blood
ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive: The importance of donating blood
Breast cancer in men: signs and symptoms
Norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Shutdown: Chicago food bank will help federal workers in need
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Show More
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Billy Idol to headline Naperville Ribfest
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
More News