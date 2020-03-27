iteam

Coronavirus tips: What car cleaner you should, shouldn't use when disinfecting your vehicle

By
We'd all like to think we're safe from COVID-19 when we're inside our own vehicles, but disinfecting your car isn't the same as disinfecting your kitchen counters.

ABc7 Chicago I-Team Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman shares some tips on what you can safely use to keep your car clean.

Washing your hands and sanitizing surfaces are important in the fight against the coronavirus, but one area you might have overlooked is your car. Consumer Reports says disinfecting your ride goes far beyond the steering wheel.

"Think about how many surfaces in your car get touched on an average trip: door handles inside and out, control knobs and buttons, the touchscreen, even your directional and wiper control stalks are touched virtually every time you drive your vehicle," said Consumer Reports Automotive Editor Jon Linkov.

Linkov said since the interior of most cars are made up of a number of different materials, it's important to use the right products and techniques,to disinfect your vehicle properly.

"You definitely want to stay away from using bleach or hydrogen peroxide inside your car. Those products could easily do damage to your car's upholstery," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol solutions that contain at least 70% alcohol should be effective at killing coronavirus. This means nearly every interior surface of your car can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol-based cleaners you already use around the house.

Consumer Reports recommends focusing on disinfecting these vehicle hot spots: your steering wheel, door handles inside and out, your car's shifter, all window and control buttons, wiper and turn signal stalks, door armrests, any grab handles, and seat adjusters.

"If your car has a touch screen, don't use anything that has ammonia as an ingredient since it can strip off anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings on the screen," Linkov said.

If you are running low on cleaning supplies, Linkov said soap and water are also a safe bet for most surfaces. He added that no matter what you use, a gentle touch is recommended.

"The surfaces inside your car are usually going to be more delicate than something like the countertop in your kitchen, so take care in how you apply the cleaning products," Linkov said. "Wipe down leather gently with a microfiber cloth -- rubbing too vigorously could start to remove the color from the dye in the leather."

Also remember that when you're wiping down fabric upholstery, you should avoid using too much water as it could end up creating a musty smell or encouraging mold growth in the cushions.

Outside of coronavirus concerns, Consumer Reports suggests always doing your best to drive with clean hands to keep the surfaces in your car from collecting dirt over time and looking prematurely worn out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessiteamcoronaviruscar care tipscoronavirus tipscar tips
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
After Illinois attack by Russian hackers in 2016, feds spotlight state in 2020
2 state prisons locked down amid outbreak of illness with 'flu-like symptoms'
Quick Tip: Chicago ranks No. 3 in nation for bed bugs, make sure your home is safe
Quick Tip: Get subscriptions, recurring charges in order in the new year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dear God, stay home': Lightfoot closes Chicago lakefront
Pres. Trump approves Illinois' disaster declaration
Forced to work: City to enforce paid sick leave rules during 'stay-at-home' order
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
More than 40 people report symptoms after attending service at church in Glenview
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Hackers try to exploit work-from-home vulnerabilities during coronavirus pandemic
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 2,538 COVID-19 cases
NFL draft still scheduled for April despite COVID-19 outbreak
Actor Mark Blum died from coronavirus complications
Ventilator shortage prompts health care workers, manufacturers to get creative
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News