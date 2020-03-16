Coronavirus

TN brothers buy nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- After the first death from the novel coronavirus in the United States, Matt Colvin went state-to-state, clearing out the shelves stocked with hand sanitizer.

Colvin had around 18,000 unused bottles of the product lying around while people in his home state of Tennessee struggled to find any as fears surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to rise.

Colvin told The New York Times that he tried to sell some for $70 a bottle. That same article reported Colvin sold 300 bottles at a markup on Amazon before the listings were removed.

The Tennessee Attorney General's Office has since ordered Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, to stop their resell operation as they investigated reports of price gouging.

RELATED: State of Emergency triggers anti-price gouging laws

Wearing a shirt that reads "Family man - Family business," Colvin said it never occurred to him that other families would struggle because of a shortage. When asked if he felt sorry for his actions, Colvin told WRCB "No, I do not think that I would."

After getting backlash online, Colvin said he is making plans to donate the rest of the sanitizer. The website mattcolvin.com only reads "As of today 3/15/2020 all items referred to in the NYT article have been donated to a local church."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Sheridan Academy, Noble schools closed after COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closing Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park woman says $1K was missing from account and bank wouldn't help
Sheridan Academy, Noble schools closed after COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois Voting
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Show More
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, spotty rain Monday
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
More TOP STORIES News