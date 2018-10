A 2-year-old girl is being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital for a mysterious and rare disorder that causes polio-like symptoms, the hospital said Tuesday.At first, symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, are similar to the common cold, but then patients show muscle weakness, slurred speech and even paralysis.There have been at least six cases reported in Minnesota in the last few weeks.Doctors said the child being treated in Chicago is making a good recovery.