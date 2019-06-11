Health & Fitness

Too much boba? Doctors find more than 100 tapioca balls stuck in girl's belly

SAN FRANCISCO -- Can one person have too much boba? In the case of a 14-year-old in China, the answer is yes after doctors reportedly found more than 100 tapioca balls stuck in her belly.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her parents after complaining of a stomachache, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Now her doctor is warning others not to drink too much bubble tea.

Doctors say the girl had failed to digest the small balls, also known as "pearls" or "boba."

She suffered from constipation for five days before her doctor prescribed her a laxative.

Tapioca starch could be hard to digest. The teen's doctor said that bubble tea shops might add food additive and artificial preservatives to the tapioca balls to "improve the texture."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbizarrechildren's healthfoodchinau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bond set for off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station
Driver killed in crash after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Aurora
America's renewable energy capacity is now greater than coal
Show More
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says D.R. police
Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees
Navy Pier's 'Water Flicks' has a super lineup this summer
Boy with Down Syndrome shares sweet moment with Donald Duck
More TOP STORIES News