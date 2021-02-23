Tooth Fairy gifts reach all-time high, Delta Dental poll finds

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Some tooth-worthy news.
It appears the value of a lost-tooth is on the rise.
A new Delta Dental poll found the tooth fairy shells out about $4.70 per tooth.
The Oak Brook-based dental insurance company said it's the most in the 23-year history of the original tooth fairy poll.
The previous high was $4.60 in 2017.
The average price per tooth varies across regions.
Delta Dental's survey was conducted between December 28th and January 8th with more than 1,000 parents of children ages six to 12.
The value has more than tripled since Delta Dental began analyzing the Tooth Fairy's giving trends. A lot tooth in 1998 was worth just $1.30.
