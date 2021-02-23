Health & Fitness

Tooth Fairy gifts reach all-time high, Delta Dental poll finds

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Some tooth-worthy news.

It appears the value of a lost-tooth is on the rise.

A new Delta Dental poll found the tooth fairy shells out about $4.70 per tooth.

The Oak Brook-based dental insurance company said it's the most in the 23-year history of the original tooth fairy poll.

The previous high was $4.60 in 2017.

The average price per tooth varies across regions.

Delta Dental's survey was conducted between December 28th and January 8th with more than 1,000 parents of children ages six to 12.

The value has more than tripled since Delta Dental began analyzing the Tooth Fairy's giving trends. A lot tooth in 1998 was worth just $1.30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoak brookchildren's healthchildrendentistfamilypoll
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods hospitalized with leg injuries after car crash
LIVE: Our Chicago: A Conversation About Vaccine Efforts
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Ind., WI added to yellow tier
IL reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Show More
Great America sets reopening date: report
WI reports 566 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
More TOP STORIES News