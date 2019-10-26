Get rid of old medication, vaping devices at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 16th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place across the country Saturday, with a major change to what's being accepted.
For the first time, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will also accept unwanted vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during take back day.
The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.
The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and aims to provide a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.
The DEA says it has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired and unwanted prescription drugs since the program started in 2010.
For a list of locations in the Chicago area, visit the DEA's website.
